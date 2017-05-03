SFCC and Seattle Film Inst. Team Up for Accelerated Degree Program

Mya Green and Hannah Colton were joined in the studio by Monique Anair, lead faculty member in SFCC's film program, and David Shulman, executive director if the Seattle Film Institute, to explain the two institutions' academic partnership and the opportunities it presents to students.

Info sessions on the SFCC-SFI Accelerated Degree Program will be held on campus at the following times: May 4th at 4:30 p.m. in the Higher Education Center; May 5th at 1 p.m. at the SFCC TV Studio; and May 6th at 10 a.m. in the Higher Education Center.

Questions about the program can be directed to Monique Anair (505-428-1738).