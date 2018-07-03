SF Council on International Relations Speakers Discuss US-North Korea Post-Summit Relations

The Santa Fe Council on International Relations on June 29 sponsored a panel discussion by three representatives of the federal government who spoke on the current relationship between the US and North Korea. They are Jandi, a second secretary at the Korean Embassy in Washington, DC, Adam Miller, a military advisor at the Office of Korean Affairs for the US State Department, and Troy Stangerone, Senior Director at the Korean Economic Institute in Washington, DC. The three stopped by KSFR’s studio to speak with Wake Up Call host Ellen Lockyer to update listeners on the Trump administration’s efforts to nail down the details of the new relationship.