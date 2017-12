Senator Jerry Ortiz y Pino is proposing a legislative study on the benefits and drawbacks of a statewide sugary drink tax.  A similar proposal for a Santa Fe city tax on sweet drinks went down in flames earlier this year. Ortiz y Pino says he's not proposing legislation at this point, he wants to find out if a statewide tax on soda could raise money to pay for health costs incurred by the state that are related to the effects of sweet drinks.