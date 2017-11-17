Senator Martin Heinrich: GOP Tax Cut Not Paid For

In Washington, House Republicans approved their sweeping tax-cut package Thursday, setting up a showdown with the Senate, where Republicans are struggling to win support for their own significantly different approach. Senate GOP leaders, after making some revisions this week, are facing mounting dissent and criticism that their tax plan favors corporations and the wealthy. An analysis by Congress' bipartisan tax experts on Thursday concluded the Senate plan would raise taxes for some of the poorest Americans by 2021. KSFR’s Tom Trowbridge spoke with New Mexico Democratic Senator Martin Heinrich Thursday about his thoughts on the legislation: