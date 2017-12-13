At its meeting Thursday, it’s expected the Federal Communications Commission, the FCC, will do away with the concept of net neutrality. That’s the principle that Internet service providers must treat all data on the Internet the same and not discriminate or charge differently by user, content, website, platform, application, type of attached equipment, or method of communication. KSFR’s Tom Trowbridge spoke on Tuesday with Senator Martin Heinrich about the anticipated move.
Senator Martin Heinrich Discusses Net Neutrality On KSFR's Wake-Up Call
By Tom Trowbridge • 42 minutes ago