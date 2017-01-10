Senate Minority Leader Stuart Ingle Previews 2017 Legislative Session

In early December the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration reported to the Legislative Finance Committee on New Mexico’s forecast budget deficit. That number stands at a projected shortfall of $66.9 million for the current fiscal year that ends on June 30th. The 2017 Legislative Session begins January 17th at noon. Today in our continuing series about what to expect from both sides of the aisle Mary Lou Cooper talks with Senate Minority Leader, Republican Stuart Ingle.