In Washington Tuesday, Senator Tom Udall highlighted the critical role that White Sands Missile Range plays in national security during a hearing of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense. Udall, the New Mexico Democrat, pressed Secretary of the Army Mark Esper for resources and funding for additional projects at the southern New Mexico Missile Range and to consider it as a basing location for a Security Force Assistance Brigade, an S-F-A-B.