Ellen Berkovitch got Senator Martin Heinrich's (D-NM) take on the President's intent to withdraw from the Paris Accord.

The Senator, who sits on the Select Committee on Intelligence, also discussed the anticipated testimony of former FBI Director James Comey concerning the ongoing probe into Russian activity during the 2016 election.

Comey will testify tomorrow beginning at 8 am MDT; KSFR will air the hearing live during the 8 o'clock hour.