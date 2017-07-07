Sen. Heinrich Touts Green Tech—from the Rooftops

On Wednesday, U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich visited Santa Fe under the auspices of the Santa Fe Green Chamber of Commerce. To promote solar power, he joined a local solar panel installation company in setting up panels on a Santa Fe residence's rooftop.

After that project, intended to demonstrate the ease of installing panels compared to earlier methods, Heinrich spoke at the Santa Fe Area Home Builders Association to speak on the progress of clean energy technologies in general.

KSFR's Dylan Syverson attended Heinrich's lunch talk. This report includes the bulk of the Senator's remarks, but begins with the Green Chamber of Commerce's Executive Director, Glenn Schiffbauer, giving an overview of his organization.