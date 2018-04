Wake Up Call host Ellen Lockyer discusses an exciting new collaboration that could boost film careers in Santa Fe and elsewhere. Seattle Film Institute president David Shulman and SFCC Film Studies faculty member Monique Anair are live in the studio to tell us about how the partnership can help students earn a BA degree in a number of disciplines within film studies by enrolling in SFCC's AA film program, and transferring credits, but not necessarily the student, to Seattle.