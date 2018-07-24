Searchlight Reporter Lauren Villagran On Covering Border Issues

Covering New Mexico's undocumented immigrants is no easy task, since secrecy, the threat of deportation and high emotions can muddy the content. For Lauren Villagran, a Searchlight reporter based in Las Cruces, gaining the trust of immigrants.. documented or not.. and the border guards that may threaten the immigrants' ability to live in the US, is like walking a tightrope. KSFR's Ellen Lockyer spoke with Villagran about her recent Searchlight article detailing the fear that stalks undocumented parents whose children were born in the US... a fear that they could be separated at any time.

Covering New Mexico's undocumented immigrants is no easy task, since secrecy, the threat of deportation and high emotions can muddy the content. For Lauren Villagran [ vee - ah -GRAN]a Searchlight reporter based in Las Cruces, gaining the trust of immigrants.. documented or not.. and the border guards that may threaten the immigrants' ability to live in the US , is like walking a tightrope. KSFR's Ellen Lockyer spoke with Villagran about her recent Searchlight article detailing the fear that stalks undocumented parents whose children were born in the US, who could be separated at any time.