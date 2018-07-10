Searchlight N.M. Article Probes New Mexico’s “Brain Drain:

KSFR has established a partnership with Searchlight New Mexico, the non-partisan, nonprofit news organization dedicated to investigative reporting and innovative data journalism. And over time, we’ll be speaking with Searchlight New Mexico’s journalists who invest substantial time clearing Inspection of Public Records Act, or IPRA hurdles in addition to the efforts involved with researching, interviewing and writing the stories they take on.

Searchlight New Mexico reporter Amy Linn penned the recently-published piece, “Brain Drain: Graduates leaving New Mexico behind.” KSFR’s Tom Trowbridge spoke with Linn last week: