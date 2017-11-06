SAVE Act Seeks To Protect U.S. Election Systems

Declaring that “Our democracy hinges on protecting Americans' ability to fairly choose our own leaders, Senator Martin Heinrich is co-sponsoring legislation to protect American election systems from foreign interference.

The New Mexico Democrats’ co-sponsor is Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine. Both are members of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. In his role on that panel….Heinrich says he’s continuing to help lead the Senate’s investigation into Russian interference into the 2016 Presidential election. He’s also looking ahead to future elections, and spoke to reporters last week about the bill.