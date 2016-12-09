Santa Feans Share Insights on Hospital Care

Santa Fe has an aging population, and hospital healthcare is an issue many residents feel strongly about. This past Saturday, a community healthcare forum drew about 100 Santa Feans for a panel discussion and comment period about hospital care in the community.

Two central issues were staffing shortages and outpatient support at Christus St. Vincent regional medical center, which has been Santa Fe’s only general hospital for the past 150 years. Behavioral healthcare and the pending arrival of an outpatient-focused Presbyterian hospital were also discussed.

Jenna Marshall spoke with Diane Spencer of the Community Hospital and Healthcare Study group earlier this week.