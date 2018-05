Santa Fe city schools serve about 1400 lunches a day during the summer months. Betsy Cull, an assistant director for student nutrition at SFPS, tells us about the free breakfast and lunch program that is available to all children between the ages of 1 and 18. Between June 4 and July 25, breakfasts and lunches will be avialable at a dozen schools, while Franklyn Miles Park will have lunches only, a bbq lunch at that, during those dates. Check the school district website for locations.