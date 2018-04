A volunteer task force charged with examining Santa Fe's readiness for a public banking system has released its draft recommendations and conclusions.. and they are seemingly not in favor of the new system for the city. But the final report will not be seen before April 25, so some changes may be in the offing. KSFR's Ellen Lockyer spoke with task force chair David Bucholtz about what's in the draft report and what some of the recommendations mean for the city, and the state.