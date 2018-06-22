Santa Fe Pridefest Celebrates Inclusion, Rights For All

The Santa Fe Human Rights Alliance was founded in 1993 in response to the defeat of civil rights legislation for lesbians and gay men. The non profit educates, encourages and celebrates LGBT inclusion and pride an acceptance for all people. The Alliance also organizes the annual Santa Fe Pride Festival, held each June. Doug Nava, Alliance president, has been working on Pridefest for the past decade.. He joins KSFR's Ellen Lockyer in our studio to tell us about the history of Pridefest, and what’s coming up this year.