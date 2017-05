Customarily, the Santa Fe Opera releases its seasonal schedules over a year in advance, and that's what they did in a press conference last Tuesday.

Director Charles McKay named the five Operas that will see performance starting June 29, 2018: Puccini's Madame Butterfly, Rossini's The Italian Girl in Algiers, R. Strauss's Ariadne auf Naxos, Bernstein's Candide, and Adams's Dr. Atomic.

KSFR's Ellen Berkovitch and Dylan Syverson attended the press event.