Santa Fe Immigrant Advocate Discusses Recent N.M. Wage-Theft Settlement

Late last week in Santa Fe, First Judicial District Court Judge David Thomson approved a class action settlement agreement between workers and workers’ rights organizations and the Department of Workforce Solutions. The settlement concerns enforcement of New Mexico’s strong wage-theft laws. And it ensures the state agency will carry out its duty to enforce laws and hold employers accountable when they violate them. Marcela Diaz is the Executive Director of Somos Un Pueblo Unido, a New Mexico immigrant advocacy organization. Diaz says the state’s wage-theft laws were strengthened in 2009 when New Mexico workers and allies came together: