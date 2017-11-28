Santa Fe Fifth Grade Storytellers & Writers To Perform Their Works This Week

Storytellers and writers: Imaginations on the Loose! That’s the title of the bi-lingual community performance of original stories created and performed by a group of 5th graders from El Camino Real Academy. It’s one of three components of the new and local Storytellers and Writers after-school academic program that is dual-language and dual-culture. The program comes via Transformational Learning & Coaching, Incorporated. Carol Aubrey is its co-founder and KSFR’s Tom Trowbridge spoke with her on Monday.