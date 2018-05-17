Santa Fe Dog Aficianado To Judge In Prestigious Westminster Show

The owner of Santa Fe’s Top Dog Resort kennel, Sharon Newcomb, has had a love affair with dogs for as long she can remember: Big dogs, little dogs, mongrels and purebreds. Newcomb has loved and cared for them all.

Now she has been chosen as one of only seven judges for the group finals in next February's prestigious Westminster dog show at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Newcomb talks about the how’s and whys of being selected with KSFR’s Dennis Carroll, and offers a few behind the scene scoops.