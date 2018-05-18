Santa Fe Considers Priorities For Senior Programs

Senior citizens are the fastest growing segment of Santa Fe's population. The city provides a wide array of services for elders, paid for with a combination of city, state and federal funds. Federal funds are available for programs authorized by the 1965 Older Americans Act, and with the current trend toward federal belt-tightening, it is feared that those dollars will dwindle. KSFR's Ellen Lockyer spoke with city Senior Services Division director Gino Rinaldi at a city public meeting on senior issues that took place May 16.