Santa Fe Community College Film Program Prepares Local Students For Cinema Work

Wake Up Call has been following efforts to boost the state's economy with several stories about efforts to align post - high school education programs with jobs available in New Mexico, as much to boost the state's economy as to stem the brain - drain of students leaving the state for work. One success story along those lines is Santa Fe Community College's Film Program, which prepares students for a career behind the camera. Film Program director Milton Reiss spoke to KSFR's Ellen Lockyer about the program.