Russ Gordon's Farewell Season

Gordon's Summer Concerts in Los Alamos is a free outdoor concert series that's been going on every summer for the past 27 years. The 28th year kicks off tonight with Cuban jazz pianist Chuchito Valdes at Overlook Park in White Rock.

Russ Gordon has organized and promoted the series from the beginning, and as he recently announced, 2017 will be his final year doing so.

Gordon joined KSFR's Dylan Syverson on the air to talk about his wild 28-year ride as the premier music promoter up on the hill, and hint at what to expect from his final season and beyond.