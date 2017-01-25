Roxanne Swentzell and the Pueblo Food Experience Cookbook

Millions of Americans regularly attempt to clean up their diets and exercise more. And here in the Southwest those who want to chart a new physical course have a guide in the Pueblo Food Experience: Whole Food of Our Ancestors. Santa Claran artist Roxanne Swentzell founded the flowering Tree Permaculture Institute at Santa Clara, and the idea for the book sprouted in her garden. You’ll hear the voices of Roxanne Swentzell and co-editor Dr. Patricia Perea in this report. Along with that of Dr. Annette Rodriguez. Roxanne’s son historian Porter Swentzell also contributed. Deborah Begel has this report from their appearance at Collected Works Bookstore and Coffeehouse.