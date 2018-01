Today on KSFR’s Wake-Up Call: Two stories from the Roundhouse today: The “Thousand kid March” and the thoughts of Also, New Mexican Reporter/Columnist Steve Terrell checks-in weekly with us here at KSFR Wake-Up Call….and host Tom Trowbridge spoke with him about the opening last week of the 2018 New Mexico Legislature’s 30-day session….and asked Terrell if was surprised with anything during week one: