It's been 70 years to the day since a ranch hand reported finding a wrecked alien spacecraft on the Foster Ranch in eastern New Mexico.

The event forever made one of the state's largest cities synonymous with mysterious visitations, and the subject remains of interest to ufologists to this day—including UFO writer Donald R. Schmitt, whom KSFR's Dylan Syverson chatted with yesterday.

Let's go to this breaking news from 1947 Roswell, New Mexico.