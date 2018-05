With some help from Google and the Consortium For School Networking, selected school busses serving Santa Fe's Milagro Middle School will be outfitted with Wi-Fi, thanks to a Google program now serving only sixteen communities in the nation. KSFR's Ellen Lockyer went along for a ride to find out how the new teaching tool works, and why it is so important for rural students who have no internet at home, but who spend a lot of time riding the bus to school.