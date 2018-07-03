"Return" Spotlights Native American Efforts to Fight Diabetes Through Traditional Diet

Santa Fe documentary film-maker Karen Cantor speaks with Wake Up Call host Ellen Lockyer. Cantor is about to release her latest film, "Return" on July 13 at The Lodge in Santa Fe. The film documents efforts by Native Amerian women from Alaska to the Southwest, who are turning to traditional food production and preparation in the fight against diabetes and related illnesses among tribal members. "Return" premieres July 13 with an evening of music, dinner and the film, followed by a discussion of the film by Cantor and the women who are in the documentary, notably Santa Clara Pueblo's Roxanne Swentzell. For more on the film visit http://www.ReturnDocumentary.com