Third District Democratic Congressman Ben Ray Luján on Friday moderated a panel discussion by local leaders on the opioid crisis in northern New Mexico. The discussion focused on activities, programs and funding that have been effective in battling the addiction crisis….and to answer questions from the public on the issue.

Later, KSFR's Tom Trowbridge spoke with Luján about the event…and other matters:

Trowbridge will continue his discussion with Rep. Lujan on Tuesday's Wake-Up Call.