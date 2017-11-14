Rep. Ben Ray Luján Talks To KSFR About Pending Legislation

Congressman Ben Ray Luján and Hawaii Senator Brian Schatz last week introduced the State Public Option Act. It’s bicameral health care legislation that would create a Medicaid-based public health care option on the insurance marketplace.

The Democratic sponsors say will the bill will provide a new high-quality, low-cost choice when purchasing health insurance.

KSFR’s Tom TrowbridgE spoke with Luján about it on Friday…. and he said he along with co-sponsor Senator Schatz and many others have shared goal.