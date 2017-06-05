Remembering the Tierra Amarilla Courthouse Raid 50 Years Later: June 5, 1967

Today June 5th is the 50th anniversary of the Tierra Amarilla Courthouse Raid . This date remains forever linked with the land grant movement in northern New Mexico. And with the charismatic activist, revolutionary and evangelist for the restoration of land rights to Chicano peoples of Northern New Mexico who was Reies Lopez Tijerina.

Tijerina founded the Alianza Federal de Mercedes in NM in 1963 — and held meetings in many Rio Arriba county villages of with men and women invigorated by resistance. The Federal Alliance of Land Grants had as its mission to reverse the theft of Hispano lands by Anglos who had violated the 1848 Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo.

Yesterday saw an event at the Center for Contemporary Arts Cinematheque — part of the Radical Southwest program of the Voices of Counterculture exhibition. It brought together many people who today are involved in scholarship. Analyzing what the TA raid half means a century later. And with remembrance and documentation of the land grant movement as something still very pertinent today.