KSFR

Remembering Ciel Bergman

By Ellen Berkovitch 12 hours ago

Painter Ciel Bergman passed away on January 11, 2017 in California. She was 78.

She delivered a lecture, Notes on a Pilgrimage to Beauty  in 1993 at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York. I am joined by Tasha Ostrander and Ben Lincoln of  Brave Art Consulting to discuss the meanings and legacies of Ciel Bergman's life in art.

She wrote in her artist statement:

Philosophically and politically, it is my opinion that among the major tasks of the Arts in the 21st Century is the re-linking of Culture WITHIN Nature. It’s a big job for art . . .  As more and more artists become engaged in this struggle, I hope my work serves as one beacon among many ..

Credit Tasha Ostrander