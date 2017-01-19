Remembering Ciel Bergman

Painter Ciel Bergman passed away on January 11, 2017 in California. She was 78.

She delivered a lecture, Notes on a Pilgrimage to Beauty in 1993 at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York. I am joined by Tasha Ostrander and Ben Lincoln of Brave Art Consulting to discuss the meanings and legacies of Ciel Bergman's life in art.

She wrote in her artist statement: