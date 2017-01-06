Project to Help Former Prisoners Build Businesses

The U.S. Small Business Administration recently announced a competition of 1.2 million dollars that will be invested in organizations that would like to help people coming out of jails and prisons start their own businesses. Called the Aspire Challenge, it builds on the momentum of a public private partnership announced last August among the Small Business Administration, the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and microlender Justine Peterson. The idea is to provide entrepreneurial training, education and microloans to help formerly incarcerated individuals to take an idea and turn it into a business. Deborah Begel talked to Tameka Montgomery, Associate Administrator for the SBA’s Office of Entrepreneurial Development to find out more about the program.