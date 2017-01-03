Project ECHO: Healthcare for 'The Last Mile'

"The Last Mile of Health Care." That’s a phrase that Dr. Sanjeev Arora applies to this fact: Across the United States only 10 percent of physicians practice medicine in rural settings.

Dr. Arora founded Project ECHO at the University of New Mexico in 2003. As we first reported here at KSFR News last summer, ECHO is now an international health care model that is set for a nationwide expansion.

In mid-December President Obama signed the Echo Act into law. It passed the House of Representatives unanimously and the Senate by 97 to zero. The Senate bill’s co-sponsors included NM senators Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich.

News Director Ellen Berkovitch reached Dr. Arora for an update on the project.