Preliminary Design for Arts+Creativity Center Unveiled in Santa Fe

Last night Creative Santa Fe unveiled preliminary designs for the Arts and Creativity Center, a live work development of artists’ affordable housing that is being planned for city-donated land on Siler Road. This project has been in the works for several years now. Deborah Begel reached Creative Santa Fe Executive Director Cyndi Conn this morning for more.

The developer of this affordable artists’ live work-space will be throwing the project’s hat into the ring of the Low Income Housing Tax Credit. In New Mexico that tax credit is part of a federal subsidy that is distributed to the states based on popular. It is administered in New Mexico by the Mortgage Finance Authority and a decision on the funding is expected in April.

