A measure that would fund early childhood education for New Mexicans 3 and 4 years of age has gained House approval. Now HJR 1 heads to the Senate Education Committee for scrutiny before it can be heard by the full Senate for debate and vote. The bill would take money from New Mexico's $17.5 billion Land Grant Permanent Fund to pay for pre-K programs. KSFR's Ellen Lockyer speaks with New Mexico Early Childhood Education Partnership director Claire Dudley Chavez about the bill.