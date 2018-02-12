KSFR

PNM, U.S. Senate Race Topics of Talk Between Terrell and Trowbridge

By 55 minutes ago

Steve Terrell

Columnist and reporter Steve Terrell with the New Mexican has been following action this legislation session on a bill that would allow Public Service Company of New Mexico to recoup its investment in to-be mothballed coal plants by issuing low-interest bonds that would be paid off by customers over a 20-year period. Among its features, the legislation also requires PNM to obtain 50-percent of its energy from renewable sources by 2030. It also would create a 19 million dollar economic development fund for San Juan County, where coal plants are located. Terrell says the Senate Conservation Committee voted to table the bill a week ago Saturday: