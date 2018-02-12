PNM, U.S. Senate Race Topics of Talk Between Terrell and Trowbridge

Columnist and reporter Steve Terrell with the New Mexican has been following action this legislation session on a bill that would allow Public Service Company of New Mexico to recoup its investment in to-be mothballed coal plants by issuing low-interest bonds that would be paid off by customers over a 20-year period. Among its features, the legislation also requires PNM to obtain 50-percent of its energy from renewable sources by 2030. It also would create a 19 million dollar economic development fund for San Juan County, where coal plants are located. Terrell says the Senate Conservation Committee voted to table the bill a week ago Saturday: