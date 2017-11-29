The Physical and Metaphorical Border Wall

A group of environmental and community leaders is hosting a panel discussion Wednesday night on President Trump’s border wall. The discussion, titled “How Militarization of the US - Mexico Border Harms Our Communities, Wildlife and Environment” will discuss aspects of the issue not included in most press reports. KSFR’s Ellen Lockyer spoke with one of the organizers of the event, Kevin Bixby, executive director of the Southwest Environmental Center. Tonight’s discussion is in Albuquerque at 7 :00 pm at the South Broadway Cultural Center. On Thursday, the group will demonstrate and deliver a petition to Senators Udall and Heinrich at 12:30 pm in Albuquerque.