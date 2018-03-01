Tomorrow at the New Mexico History Museum, officials will unveil a historic recording of New Mexico’s state song, O, Fair New Mexico, sung by its author, Elizabeth Garrett. Tom Trowbridge discusses the recording and the exhibit with Santa Fe resident James Keller, who is the New York Philharmonic’s Program Annotator as well as the program annotator of the San Francisco Symphony.
Original Recording of State Song, “O, Fair New Mexico” To Be Unveiled Friday At N.M. History Museum
By Tom Trowbridge • 3 hours ago