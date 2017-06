Recently, more than 100 people gathered to hear about a new solution to provide wrap-around services and a place to live for Santa Fe’s homeless residents.

Though the idea hasn’t gelled yet, participants—many from existing social service nonprofits—voiced support for the vision of a 10-to-15-acre home campus. The "One Door" blueprint is based on a program in Texas that’s aimed at reducing or even eliminating homelessness. KSFR’s Deborah was at the meeting and brings us the story.