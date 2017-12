The nation’s national monuments have been in the news this week, with Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke announcing decisions to shrink the size of two in Utah and submitting a report of the review of newly-declared monuments. On that list are both the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks, Rio Grande del Norte National Monuments in New Mexico.

KSFR’s Tom Trowbridge reports:

http://ksfrnews.libsyn.com/wuc-december-6-national-monuments