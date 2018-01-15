N.M. Senate Selects Stewart New Majority Whip

At the State Capitol Monday, members of the New Mexico Senate Democratic Caucus chose Senator Mimi Stewart as their new Democratic Senate Majority Whip. Senator Stewart, who represents Senate District 17 in Albuquerque, served as a Representative in the House from 1995-2014 and has served in the Senate since 2015. She replaces Senator Michael Padilla, also of Albuquerque, who was ousted over past settlements of sexual harassment charges. Stewart, in a statement said, quote: “I appreciate the confidence my fellow Senators have placed in me,” said Sen. Stewart. “I stand ready to work with the Caucus and look forward to continuing the work we do for the families of New Mexico.” Senator Stewart will start her tenure as Majority Whip effective immediately. The legislative session begins at noon on Tuesday January 16th.