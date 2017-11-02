N.M. Sen. Heinrich Grills Social Media Execs On Russian Interference in '16 Elections

New Mexico Senator Martin Heinrich—who’s a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence questioned officials from Twitter, Google and Facebook. The topic: social media influence in the 2016 U.S. elections. The hearing was the latest in a series that focus on Russia’s interference in the 2016 U.S. elections……The witnesses addressed social- media influence in the 2016 U.S. elections and what steps they are taking to mitigate foreign interference in the 2018 election cycle and beyond.

Witnesses were attorneys for Google and Twitter along with Facebook Vice President and General Counsel, Colin Stretch

Heinrich began with questions for Stretch: