KSFR

NM Jazz Festival: Buika, Sanders, Coltrane

Latin jazz vocalist Buika headlines at the Lensic tonight, July 28.

There are just a couple of weekends left in the New Mexico Jazz Festival, with concerts today and tomorrow in Santa Fe and Sunday in Albuquerque.

Tonight, Buika performs at the Lensic. Tomorrow, it's Pharaoh Sanders at the same venue with a free Q&A and an evening concertRavi Coltrane rounds out the weekend at ABQ's Outpost Performance Space on Sunday.

We learned about those artists and more from one of the Festival's top organizers, executive director Tom Guralnick of Outpost, who spoke to me by phone yesterday.