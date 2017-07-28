NM Jazz Festival: Buika, Sanders, Coltrane

There are just a couple of weekends left in the New Mexico Jazz Festival, with concerts today and tomorrow in Santa Fe and Sunday in Albuquerque.

Tonight, Buika performs at the Lensic. Tomorrow, it's Pharaoh Sanders at the same venue with a free Q&A and an evening concert. Ravi Coltrane rounds out the weekend at ABQ's Outpost Performance Space on Sunday.

We learned about those artists and more from one of the Festival's top organizers, executive director Tom Guralnick of Outpost, who spoke to me by phone yesterday.