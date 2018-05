New Mexico State House District 43 encompasses all of Los Alamos County and parts of Rio Arriba, Sandoval and Santa Fe Counties. It’s an open seat in 2018 and two Los Alamos County Councilors, Pete Sheehey and Christine Chandler, are seeking the Democratic nomination. The winner will face Republican Lisa Shin in November's general election.

This is the first of two candidate profiles for District 43, today, Wake-Up Call host Tom Trowbridge speaks with Pete Sheehey: