On this morning’s (April 5, 2018) Wake-Up Call, the so-called “godfather” of New Mexico tax reform: State Senator William Sharer discusses his efforts to change the state’s taxation system with a flat-tax approach. The Farmington Republican will address the Albuquerque Association of Government Accountants 2018 Professional Development Training seminar on April 6, 2018 at the Hilton Buffalo Thunder in Santa Fe.
N.M. Flat-Tax Advocate Discusses His Tax Reform Proposal
By John Shannon • 7 minutes ago