N.M. Flat-Tax Advocate Discusses His Tax Reform Proposal

On this morning’s (April 5, 2018) Wake-Up Call, the so-called “godfather” of New Mexico tax reform: State Senator William Sharer discusses his efforts to change the state’s taxation system with a flat-tax approach. The Farmington Republican will address the Albuquerque Association of Government Accountants 2018 Professional Development Training seminar on April 6, 2018 at the Hilton Buffalo Thunder in Santa Fe.