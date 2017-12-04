New Mexico state senator ends bid for lieutenant governor

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic New Mexico state Sen. Michael Padilla says he is withdrawing his name as a candidate for lieutenant governor.Padilla announced the end of his campaign on Monday amid concerns about decade-old accusations of sexual harassment at a previous job with the city of Albuquerque. Padilla has repeatedly denied accusations that he created a sexually hostile work environment.Padilla says he accepts responsibility for making too many changes too quickly as a supervisor at an emergency communications center in Albuquerque in 2006.