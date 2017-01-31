New Mexico Sanctuary: A Tradition Endures Amid New National Immigration Policy

Donald Trump’s immigration ban has barred citizens of seven Muslim majority countries from entering the US for the next 90 days and suspended all refugee admissions for the next four months.

Santa Fe Mayor Javier Gonzalez is holding his ground after President Trump signed an executive order threatening to withhold federal funds from so-called sanctuary cities. Gonzalez says Santa Fe won’t be coerced into enforcing federal immigration laws. And he is not the first New Mexico politician to make national headlines for taking such a stand.