New Mexico First's executive director Heather Balas speaks with KSFR about the report just released on the group's April town hall meeting. The meeting focused on the need to encourage post high school education in our state, through cooperation among the state's universities, and through care that students are receiving the career guidance and training they need to fill jobs in the state's energy, health and education sectors. For the complete report, go to http://www.nmfirst.org